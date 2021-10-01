New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up Kisan Mahapanchayat for approaching the court to allow the farmers’ body to hold a ‘Satyagrah’ at Jantar Mantar and continuing protests by blocking national highways in Delhi-NCR. “You have strangulated city and now you want to come inside and protest,” the top court told Kisan Mahapanchayat.Also Read - Farmers Agree To Postpone Agitation Till Oct 30 On Dy CM Randhawa Request

The Supreme Court asked the farmers' body, which is seeking permission to protest at Jantar Mantar, to file an affidavit by Monday that they are not part of farmers' protest blocking the national highways.

The Supreme Court slammed the farmers' body saying protesting farmers are obstructing traffic, blocking trains and national highways.