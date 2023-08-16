Home

Supreme Court Launches Handbook To Combat Gender Stereotypes, Flags Inappropriate Terms To Be Avoided In Orders

Supreme Court has launched a handbook on Wednesday, which aims to combat gender stereotypes and would guide the judges in court to avoid using terms that may promote discrimination on the basis of gender.

Supreme Court Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotype

New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Wednesday has launched a special handbook to combat gender stereotypes. This handbook flags certain inappropriate gender terms that must be avoided in the orders by the courts so that discrimination on the basis of gender may be avoided. Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has disclosed that this book identifies stereotypes that courts have unwittingly used in different judgments so that judges can avoid their usage.

CJI DY Chandrachud Launched Special Handbook

As the CJI launched the handbook aimed at combatting gender stereotypes, he said- “This is about stereotypes about women in legal discourse. It identifies stereotypes used by courts and how they are unwittingly used. (It is) not to cast aspersion on judgments. It will help judges to avoid it by recognising language which leads to stereotypes. It highlights binding decisions which have highlighted (sic) the same.”

The Chief Justice of India also added, “The intention is not to criticise or cast doubts on judgements but merely to show how stereotypes may unwittingly be employed. It is to raise awareness against the utilisation of harmful stereotypes, particularly those against women, the handbook aims to explain what stereotypes are”.

This has also been informed by the CJI that the manual and tutorial for e-filing has been uploaded on the official website of the Supreme Court; it will be done in accordance with the rules of the handbook.

Gender Neutral Restrooms Approved By CJI

CJI DY Chandrachud has recently also approved nine universal gender-neutral restrooms that are proposed to be constructed at different locations in Supreme Court’s main and additional building complex. Along with this, approval for appearance slips has also been given by the Chief Justice of India.

