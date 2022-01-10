New Delhi: Many Advocates-on-Record (AoRs) practicing before the Supreme Court has received a threatening call from the United Kingdom in connection with the alleged security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Ferozepur, Punjab. The automated call was reportedly received at around 10:40 AM, ahead of the scheduled hearing in the case, from an anonymous number, claiming responsibility for blocking a flyover in Ferozepur on January 5.Also Read - PM Modi's Security Breach Hearing: Supreme Court to Form Three-Member Probe Panel Headed by Retired Judge

The caller reportedly warned the lawyers against hearing a plea that has sought a thorough probe into the matter. As per the reports of Bar and Bench, the call asserted that the apex court is yet to take any action against the perpetrators of the 1984 Sikh riots in which thousands of innocent lives were lost.

What Transpired in The Supreme Court?

The Supreme Court stayed the ongoing inquiries by two separate panels of the Centre and the Punjab government and said that it will set up a committee headed by a former apex court judge to probe it. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said that a formal order to this effect will be passed shortly on setting up of the panel to which the DGP Chandigarh, IG of NIA and the Registrar General of Punjab and Haryana HC may be part.

For the unversed, the top court was hearing the plea of an organisation, Lawyers Voice, seeking a thorough investigation into the breach in Prime Minister Modi’s security in Punjab to ensure there is no such event in the future.

What happened on January 5?

PM Modi’s rally in poll-bound Punjab had to be cancelled on Jan 5 due to a security lapse after some protesters blocked his route. He was forced to spend about 15-20 minutes on a flyover while was en route to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala when the incident happened.

Who Plans PM Modi’s Security?

The Special Protection Group (SPG) is involved in PM’s security. SPG’s ‘Blue Book’ lays down security guidelines for the protection of the Prime Minister. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issues instructions in the ‘Blue Book’.

As per the Blue Book, the state police have to prepare a contingency route for the protectee in case of any adverse situation like the one that happened in Punjab during the PM’s visit. The SPG plans a mandatory Advance Security Liaison (ASL) with everyone involved in securing the event, including central agencies and state police forces, 72 hours prior to the event. At this meeting, officials deliberate upon everything, including the smallest of details. Following the meeting, an ASL report is made on the basis of which all security arrangements are planned.