'National Security Claims Cannot Be Made Out Of Thin Air': SC Lifts Telecast Ban On Malayalam News Channel

‘National Security Claims Cannot Be Made Out Of Thin Air’: SC Lifts Telecast Ban On Malayalam News Channel

The Top Court heavily criticised the High Court's approaching in upholding the Centre's decision solely on the basis of the sealed cover documents submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

SC Lifts Telcast Ban On News Channel, Crticises MHA's National Security Argument Given In 'Sealed Cover'

New Delhi: In a significant judgment, the Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against the telecast ban imposed by the Union Government on Malayalam news channel MediaOne. A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli turned down the argument of the Central government that certain broadcasts by the channel affected national security.

“Some of the reports cited by IB are that minorities favoring reports were telecast, there was critique of UAPA, NRC, CAA and criticism of judiciary and executive… such reports are just inference of what is available in the public domain. There was nothing to show terrorist links,” the Court said.

It also cautioned that national security claims cannot be made out of thin air and there must be material facts backing it. It added that sealed cover procedure should not be adopted if less restrictive means are available and can be adopted.

“Press has a duty to speak truth to power and present citizens with hard facts enabling them to make choices that propel democracy in the right direction. The restriction on freedom of press compels citizens to think along the same tangent…Homogenised views on issues that range from socio economic polity to political ideologies would pose great dangers to democracy,” the bench said, adding that non-renewal of license for a channel is a restriction on the right to freedom of speech.

On January 31, 2022, MediaOne channel was taken off air following which it approached the High Court, which decided to defer the operation of the Ministry’s order. However, on February 8, single-judge Justice Nagaresh upheld the decision of the I&B Ministry to revoke the Malayalam channel’s licence.

The Kerala High Court opined that the material handed over to the Court in a sealed cover indicated that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sufficient cause to deny security clearance to the channel, thereby justifying the ban.

The Kerala High Court had upheld the Centre’s decision to bar telecast of the Malayalam news channel and dismissed the plea of Madhyamam Broadcasting Ltd — which operates MediaOne — challenging the central government’s January 31 decision.

