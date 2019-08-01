New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday hinted that it could transfer all cases related to the Unnao incident out of Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, the apex court has also demanded the presence of a “responsible officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)” in the court.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi also sought full details of the investigation in the case.

Gogoi has asked the Solicitor General to interact with Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director regarding the rape and road accident. The apex court also said that if necessary, it may allow chamber hearing.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed Gogoi that he had spoken with the CBI officers investigating the case in Lucknow and it wouldn’t be possible for them to reach Delhi by 12 PM. He asked if it could be taken up on Friday instead but the CJI refused to do so.

According to a leading portal, the Supreme Court has said that all cases related to the 2017 incident in Unnao, including the rape allegations, the survivor’s father’s imprisonment and death, the recent truck accident which claimed the lives of two aunts of the girl (and any other related cases filed in the state), will be transferred to Delhi.

Meanwhile, in a related development, it has emerged that the lawyer of Unnao rape survivor, Mahendra Singh, had written on July 15 to Unnao District Magistrate (DM) to urgently grant him a weapon license. The letter said, “I have apprehension that I could be murdered in future.”

In a letter dated 15th July, Mahendra Singh, lawyer of Unnao rape survivor, wrote to Unnao District Magistrate (DM) to urgently grant him a weapon license. Letter states, “I have apprehension that I could be murdered in future.” pic.twitter.com/tM1wUVdUkQ — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 1, 2019

A day ago, Gogoi had pulled up the Supreme Court secretary-general and sought an explanation for the delay in placing the letter before the court. “This morning, I read in the papers that the Unnao victim had written to the Supreme Court. I was informed about the letter yesterday (Tuesday). I have not yet seen the letter. It is yet to be placed before me. We try to do something constructive in the midst of this highly destructive volatile environment and this happens,” he had said.