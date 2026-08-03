Supreme Court grants major relief to CJP protesters; directs Delhi and state governments to withdraw FIRs, except…

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a significant directive to the Delhi and state governments regarding protesters associated with the 'Cockroach Janata Party' (CJP). The apex court instructed the governments to consider withdrawing or closing FIRs registered against students and youths who do not have a serious criminal background.

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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued a significant directive to the Delhi and state governments regarding protesters associated with the ‘Cockroach Janata Party’ (CJP). The apex court instructed the governments to consider withdrawing or closing FIRs registered against students and youths who do not have a serious criminal background. The Supreme Court, however, clarified that individuals with existing serious criminal records would not be eligible for this relief.

Who will not get relief from FIRs?

During the hearing, the Supreme Court emphasised the need to strike a balance between the rights of protesters and the maintenance of law and order. While granting interim relief, the court stated that no coercive or punitive action should be taken for the time being against protesters who have no criminal history. However, this protection is limited to those with a clean criminal record.

Over 2,600 individuals with criminal backgrounds

During the hearing, the Central Government informed the Court that more than 2,600 individuals have been identified who already face charges for serious and major offences. The Centre clarified that FIRs registered against such accused persons would not be withdrawn, and legal proceedings against them would continue. The government also stated that the Supreme Court’s interim order does not imply a stay on investigations; investigative agencies may continue their work, but unnecessarily harsh action should not be taken against protesters who lack a criminal record.

Issue of pellet guns raised in Supreme Court

During the hearing, senior advocate Vrinda Grover also raised the issue of the potential use of pellet guns by the Delhi Police. She informed the court that the Delhi Police possesses no standing order or official protocol authorising the use of pellet guns. In response, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant stated that the court would like to establish a clear protocol on this matter so that there are explicit guidelines regarding the use of pellet guns in the future.