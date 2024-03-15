Supreme Court Raps SBI For Not Disclosing ‘Complete Data’ On Electoral Bond Numbers; Seeks Response By March 18

New Delhi: Supreme Court allows the request of ECI to return the data for being uploaded on the website. Supreme Court says Registrar Judicial of the apex court to ensure that documents are scanned and digitised and once the exercise is complete the original documents shall be given back to ECI and it will then upload it on the website on or before March 17.

Supreme Court says the judgment of the Constitution bench clarified that all details of electoral bonds will be made available including date of purchase, name of purchaser, and the denomination. Supreme Court says SBI has not disclosed the electoral bonds (unique alphanumeric numbers). Court issues notice to the SBI and seeks a response by 18th March.

