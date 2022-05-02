New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said nobody can be forced to be vaccinated while adding that the current vaccine policy can’t be said to be “unreasonable”. The Supreme Court gave the order while responding to a petition about vaccines being made mandatory.Also Read - Covovax, Serum Institute of India's COVID Vaccine, Approved For 12-17 Age Group

“Bodily integrity is protected under the law and nobody can be forced to be vaccinated,” the Supreme Court said, according to a report by NDTV. “Till infection numbers are low we suggest that no restriction is imposed on individuals on access to public places, services and resources. Recall the same if already done,” the Supreme Court ordered.

“Regarding segregation of vaccine trial data, subject to the privacy of individuals, all trials already conducted and to be subsequently conducted, all data must be made available to the public without further delay,” the court said.

“Regarding vaccine for children, it is not possible for us to second guess the opinion of experts and the vaccination indeed follows the global standards and practices. However, data of adverse reactions to be published at the earliest,” the Supreme Court said, according to the report.