New Delhi: In a major development, Supreme Court on Friday ordered an immediate transfer of Assam NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela to Madhya Pradesh. The apex court has asked the government to notify his transfer within a week.

The order was passed by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and R F Nariman.

Supreme Court orders transfer of Assam National Register of Citizens (NRC) Coordinator Prateek Hajela, to Madhya Pradesh on deputation. pic.twitter.com/C3QmjN5kWQ — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

When Attorney General KK Venugopal asked Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi if there was a reason for the transfer, the CJI responded: “is there a transfer without a reason?” The bench, however, did not specify the reason, why they are transferring him.

There are speculations that he may have received a life threat.

48-year-old Hajela, is a 1995 batch IAS officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre. Hajela was the officer tasked with supervising the gigantic National Register of Citizens updation in Assam. The final NRC list was made public at 10 am on August 31 and 19,06,657 people were left out.

Last month, two cases were registered against Hajela by Assam Police following complaints of wrongful exclusions in the citizens’ list published.

A businessman and indigenous Muslim students organisation — All Assam Goriya-Moriya Yuva Chatra Parishad (AAGMYCP) filed separate FIRs against Hajela in Dibrugarh and Guwahati.

In its complaint, the indigenous organisation alleged that “even when people had correct documents NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela intentionally excluded the names of Goriya, Moriya and many indigenous sons of the soil.”