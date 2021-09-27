New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday questioned the National Board of Examinations and the National Medical Commission over the last minute changes brought to the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Super Specialty (NEET-SS) Exams 2021.Also Read - Good News! Nepal Resumes Visa on Arrival For Vaccinated Travellers, Know Latest Rules on Quarantine

Considering a writ petition filed by 41 PG doctors challenging the "last minute" and "abrupt" changes in their syllabus, a bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and BV Nagarathna asked the authorities why the changes can't be enforced next year.

"Why has the notice been issued? Students start preparing for super specialty courses months & months in advance. Why is the need to change the same last minute before the exam? Why can you not proceed with the changes from the following year?", Justice Chandrachud asked Senior Advocate Maninder Singh who was representing the National Board of Examinations.

Justice Chandrachud said, “Don’t treat this young doctors as footballs in the game of power. Hold the meeting and put your house on order. We can’t put these doctors at the mercy of insensitive bureaucrats”.

The bench asked the NBE and the NMC to consult with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and “set the house in the order”.

“This is so important for their career. Now you cannot introduce changes last minute”, Justice Chandrachud reiterated.