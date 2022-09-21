Supreme Court On Hate Speech: The Supreme Court, on Wednesday, expressed concern over growing number of hate speeches across the country and came down on TV News channels for allowing hate speeches and muting other participants. The apex court directed the Union Government to present a response on the recommendations of the Law Commission of India within two weeks. A division bench comprising Justices K.M. Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy said it would examine the inadequacy of the current law to deal with hate speech in a meaningful way.Also Read - Free Air Ticket Offer: Travel Within India Or Abroad In New Year As THIS Airline Offers 50 Lakh Free Tickets

The bench was hearing a batch of petitions concerning hate speech wherein one of the petitioners is Bharatiya Janta Party leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay, who is seeking implementation of the Law Commission’s recommendation. The bench was also hearing a petition filed by Qurban Ali, a senior journalist, aganist hate speeches being delivered at dharm sansads across different parts of the country. Also Read - Pakistan Gets Chinese J-10C Fighter Jets To Compete With India's Rafale

Justice Joseph, who was heading the bench, expressed anguish over hate speeches growing on across the country in the name of freedom of speech. He held that the role of a news anchor is important in not allowing hate speech in their program. “Role of the anchor is very important. Hate speech cannot be allowed”, Justice Joseph stated. Referring to those who give hate speeches, Justice Joseph said they are not being dealt with firmly. Also Read - Hindu Muslim Clashes In Leicester Fuelled By Outsiders, Say Community Leaders

Justice Joseph: Role of anchor is very important. These speeches on mainstream media or social media that is unregulated. Mainstream TV channels still hold away, there role of anchor is critical, it’s their duty to see that hate speech doesn’t continue the moment someone does. — Bar & Bench – Live Threads (@lawbarandbench) September 21, 2022

“Hate speech is layered… Like killing someone, you can do it in multiple ways, slowly or otherwise. They keep us hooked based on certain convictions,” said the court, expanding on why hate speech interests viewers.

Justice Joseph said that a news anchor can have their own opinion on a certain issue, but they cannot run down the other panellists on the show, and they cannot them back from expressing their opinions by keeping them muted. He said this in the context of the right of the listener and asked how would listeners make up their minds if there is a “babble of voices”.

“Fraternity is an important value. It is mentioned in the Preamble. Where is our nation heading to?”, Justice Joseph remarked, adding that political parties are making capital out of hate speech.

Justice Joseph also suggested to the Additional Solicitor General K.M. Natarajan that the government should not take an adversarial stand in the matter.

Sr Adv Hegde: channels and politicians feed on such speech. Channels get money, they keep 10 people in debates. SC: One channel was fined heavily in UK. We don’t have that here. Hedge: Was there in UPA times. Now self regulation done by a toothless body. — Bar & Bench – Live Threads (@lawbarandbench) September 21, 2022

Justice Joseph said that the court would contemplate filling the legislative lacuna, as was done by the court in its Vishaka judgment in 1997.

The bench directed the government to file its affidavit within two weeks after which the petitioners would be at able to respond to the government’s reply.

Order: In this batch of pleas, the phenomenon that this Court has to address is hate speech and the inadequacies of the current law in preventing it in a meaningful way. A Petitioner relies on a law commission report. The Union of India was directed to file its response. — Bar & Bench – Live Threads (@lawbarandbench) September 21, 2022

The bench will hear the matter again on November 23.