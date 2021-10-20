New Delhi: The Supreme Court today once again pulled up the Uttar Pradesh government for “dragging its feet” while investigating the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, in which eight persons were killed. The bench headed by Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said, “We think you are dragging your feet. Please dispel that impression.”Also Read - UP Rains: Water Level in Ganga Nears Danger Mark; 21 Trains Cancelled, IAF Airlifts Villagers From Pilibhit

Appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, Senior Advocate Harish Salve informed the Court that he had submitted a report on the incident in a sealed cover. In response, CJI Ramana said, "We waited till 1 am last night for any filing [of status report]," Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said. "But we received nothing."

"If you file minutes before the hearing, how can we read the report? We expect it at least one day before the hearing. We never said it has to be in a sealed cover. Yesterday we waited till 1 am. What is this," asked CJI Ramana.

The Supreme Court, in the previous hearing on October 8, had said that it was not satisfied with the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government in the investigation of the violence.

The Supreme Court has sought a fresh status report from the UP government by next week.

CJI Ramana asked, “You say you have examined 44 witnesses. 4 witnesses recorded 164 statements. Why have others not recorded their statement?” The chief justice also asked how many have been arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri case so far.

To this, Salve said, “10 have been arrested. There are two crimes one is the crime where they drove a car into the people. The second was when two of the people in the car were lynched. That is a little difficult to investigate because there was a huge crowd.”

CJI Ramana has asked the matter to be listed again next Wednesday. “Petitioner says the status report was not given to him. It’s a sensitive matter. Let’s see if it can be given to him,” said the CJI.

The hearing was adjourned to October 26.

However, the bench led by the chief justice said that an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation is not a solution because of the persons involved.

Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra has been booked on multiple charges, including murder and criminal conspiracy, in connection with the incident.

Farmer bodies have alleged that a vehicle which was part of Ajay Mishra’s convoy ran over protestors, who were holding demonstrations against the Centre’s farm laws. They have alleged that the vehicle belonged to Ashish Mishra.