New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Punjab and Haryana High Court’s order on the Haryana government’s law providing 75 per cent quota in private jobs for local residents of the state. In its order, the Supreme Court also asked the Punjab and Haryana High Court to decide on the issue “within a month” and directed the state government to not take any “coercive steps against the employers” for the time being.Also Read - Hijab Row: Karnataka High Court To Resume Hearing Pleas Today | Key Updates

On February 3, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the Haryana government’s law providing 75 per cent quota in private jobs for local residents of the state. The order came as a relief for companies in the state which feel that the law would have a bearing on their future business operations and investments. The division bench of Justices Ajay Tewari and Pankaj Jain passed the order on a petition filed by the Faridabad Industries Association and other associations from Haryana. Also Read - Supertech Directed to Pay Home Buyers Full Refund With Interest

The Gurgaon Industrial Association, another petitioner had contended that the Haryana government wanted to create reservations in the private sector by introducing a policy of “Son of Soils”, which was an infringement of the constitutional rights of the employers. Also Read - Drunk Man Dials 112 at Midnight to Check Whether Police Comes or Not, What Happened Next | Watch

Last year, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattarhad said the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020, will be made applicable with effect from January 15, 2022.

Though the government had promised that the Act will apply for all jobs that offer a gross monthly salary up to Rs 50,000, it issued another notification last year specifying that the upper cap had been reduced to Rs 30,000. In March 2021, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya had given his assent to the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2020.