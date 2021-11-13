New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday pulled up the central government over the high levels of air pollution in Delhi-NCR. Hearing a plea on the matter, the Supreme Court asked the Centre what steps it has taken to tackle air pollution.Also Read - Get Ready For Emergency: Pollution Control Body Restricts Outdoor Activity as Delhi's Air Quality Worsens

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana told the Centre that air pollution is a serious situation, adding that people have to wear masks at home as well.

"Little children have to go to school in this weather, we are exposing them to this. Dr Guleria [AIIMS chief] said we are exposing them to pollution, pandemic and dengue," the court stated.

Asking about what steps can be taken to bring down the air quality to normal, the court said, “Tell us how we can reduce AQI from 500 at least by 200 points. Take some urgent measures. Can you think of two days lockdown or something? How can people live?”

The court told the Centre that two lakh machines are available for stubble burning and in the market there are two to three kinds of machines available but farmers can’t afford to buy them. The court asked, Why can’t the central or state governments provide these machines to farmers or take away the stubble?

The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday morning, with the AQI being recorded at 473. The air quality index of neighbouring areas of Noida and Gurgaon was recorded at 587 and 557 respectively.