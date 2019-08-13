New Delhi: The Supreme Court today after hearing the petition seeking withdrawal of curfew, blocking of phone lines, internet, news channels and other restrictions from Jammu and Kashmir, postponed the matter for two weeks.

‘How long you are going to continue this?’ the top court asked the government on the petition filed by Tehseen Poonawalla.

Attorney General K.K. Venugopal replied that it was a highly sensitive situation and was in the interest of everyone.

‘We are reviewing the day-to-day situation. It’s a highly sensitive situation, it’s in the interest of everyone. Not a single drop of blood has been shed, no one died,’ said Venugopal.

The Apex court said, ‘we post the matter for hearing after two weeks and we will see what happens.’

The petition, filed by Tehseen Poonawalla, had also sought immediate release of political leaders from ‘illegal custody’.

The J&K Principal Secretary (Planning Commission) R Kansal today said that by imposing reasonable restrictions they have been able to save lives.

“We saw disturbances in the state in 2008 and 2016 too. There were 37 deaths in the first week of 2016, but in the last week, there hasn’t been a single casualty. By imposing reasonable restrictions at least we’ve been able to save human lives,” said Kansal.

“Due cognisance has been taken of all the fake Twitter handles and of any items which create disaffection. It is being tackled at the appropriate level legally, procedurally and through appropriate measures,” he added.