New Delhi: In a breather for Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government, Supreme Court on Friday refused to put an interim stay on the installation of 1.5 lakh CCTV cameras in classrooms of government schools.

The Bench of CJI Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjiv Khanna quashed a PIL filed by one Amber Tickoo, a law student at National Law University, Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 6 had claimed that Delhi schools will become the first in the world where parents can access live CCTV feeds of their child studying in the class.

Kejriwal, along with his Deputy Manish Sisodia, kicked-off the Delhi government’s CCTV project in the classrooms by inaugurating the scheme at Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in Lajpat Nagar.

He said Delhi’s project of installing CCTVs in classrooms “will prove to be a milestone in the education sector for the entire world”.

According to the government, the live feeds of classrooms will be provided to parents of children through a mobile app. Parents will only be able to access the feed for their own child’s classroom using a password that they will be provided with by the school. The School Principal, the concerned Deputy Director of Education, the Director of Education, and the Education Minister shall have access to live feeds as well as delayed feeds for one month.

With IANS inputs