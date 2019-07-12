New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to put stay on Maratha reservation given by the Maharashtra government in education and jobs.

However, the Court said that they will hear the appeal for quashing of reservation for Maratha for admission in the educational institutions and government jobs.

The Court has also issued a notice to the Maharashtra Government on the appeal filed in the Maratha reservation case.

The top court said that the Maharashtra state government’s decision to grant reservation to Maratha people and Bombay High Court’s verdict upholding its decision, cannot be implemented with retrospective effect.

Last month, the Bombay High Court had upheld the validity of reservations in educational institutions and government jobs granted to the Maratha community but reduced the quantum from 16 per cent to 12 per cent.

The reservation has been provided to the community under the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) category.

The petitioner had claimed that the framing of the SEBC Act for Marathas was done under ‘political pressure’ and in ‘full defiance’ of the constitutional principles of equality and rule of law.

According to the petitioner, the high court overlooked the fact that Marathas occupied 40 per cent of the government jobs available in the open category.