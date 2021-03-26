New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly Elections 2021, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to stay the sale of fresh set of electoral bonds from April 1. Notably, a bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian was hearing a plea filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) seeking an interim direction to bar the sale of Electoral Bonds in view of the upcoming State Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Union Territory of Puducherry. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Priyanka Singh Moves Supreme Court Against FIR on Rhea Chakraborty's Complaint

In its plea filed, the ADR had demanded urgent listing of its 2017 writ petition challenging the Electoral Bonds scheme. The plea raised serious apprehensions that any further sale of Electoral Bonds before the upcoming state assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam, "would further increase illegal and illicit funding of political parties through shell companies."