New Delhi: The Supreme Court today refused urgent hearing on the petition seeking withdrawal of curfew, blocking of phone lines, internet, news channels & other restrictions from Jammu and Kashmir.

The petition, filed by Tehseen Poonawalla, also sought immediate release of political leaders from ‘illegal custody’.

The top court bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said that the matter would be placed before Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi for listing.

Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing on a plea filed by Tehseen Poonawalla seeking withdrawal of curfew, blocking of phone lines, internet, news channels & other restrictions from #JammuAndKashmir. https://t.co/hGzGJfQKEy — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2019

Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir before the resolution to repeal the clause of Article 370, revoking the special status of the state, was tabled in Rajya Sabha.

The phone lines, internet services were also blocked citing security reason and a huge number of military troops were deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Yesterday, the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval visited the valley to review the security condition and ‘allay the fears of the residents’ after the abrogation of provisions under Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

He interacted with the locals in Shopian to assure them that the measures are temporary and will be relaxed once the region gets a new leader.