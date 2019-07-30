New Delhi: The Supreme Court today refused to give an urgent hearing to a petition filed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and lawyer, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, challenging the validity of Article 370 which provides special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The BJP has constantly batted for the abrogation of Article 370 stating that the provision of the article is ‘temporary in nature’. While last year, the Apex court observed that Article 370 of the Constitution, conferring special status on Jammu and Kashmir, can not be abrogated as it has acquired permanent status through years of existence.

Supreme Court refuses to give an urgent hearing to a petition filed by lawyer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, challenging the validity of Article 370. pic.twitter.com/CEUoBFzDWO — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2019

The BJP, in its manifesto for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, had reiterated its stand on Article 370 and 35A of the Constitution.

“We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370. We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir. We believe that Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state,” the manifesto read.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had time and again during his campaigns said that it would withdraw Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.