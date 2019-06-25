New Delhi: The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, rejected a petition seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the murder of advocate Darvesh Yadav, the first woman chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council, who was allegedly shot dead by another lawyer in the premises of Agra district court.

A vacation bench comprising Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice B R Gavai heard the petition seeking a CBI inquiry into the matter and compensation for the family of the deceased.

“The prayers primarily deal with one specific incident for which you have to approach Allahabad High Court. Is the High Court powerless to deal with this issue?” the court asked and granted the liberty to approach Allahabad High Court.

The bench said the petitioner can file a separate petition in the Supreme Court for her prayers where she had sought directions to the Bar Council of India (BCI).

Kaul had sought direction to the BCI to formulate a scheme towards social security measures for lady advocates in state bar councils.

Kaul further sought direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to update about the progress of investigation in the aforesaid. “Uttar Pradesh Bar Council and Bar Council of India must pay the family of deceased a compensation of Rs 25 lakhs,” the plea added.

According to the reports, Yadav was shot dead by a fellow advocate, Manish Sharma, inside Agra district court premises. Later, Sharma shot at himself and was admitted to the hospital.

Yadav was attending a welcome ceremony when she was killed. Reports said that Sharma shot at her three times before turning the gun on himself.

