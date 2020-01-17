New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday nudged a petition seeking to confer Mahatma Gandhi with Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian award, stating that Gandhi, the Father of the Nation is “much higher than the Bharat Ratna”.

Refusing to entertain the PIL filed by the petitioner, the top court bench led by Chief Justice SA Bobde accepted and shared his views on the matter but asked him to make a representation to the government instead.

“He is much higher than the Bharat Ratna. He is held in much greater esteem by the people… What is the Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi?” Chief Justice Bobde said and added, “We agree with your sentiment but we can’t accept this petition… it is a matter of policy. You can make a representation before the government.”

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, better known as ‘Mahatma’, played a pivotal role in the Independence movement of India. He was known best as a symbol of peace and non-violence. Notably, India celebrates October 2, his birth anniversary, as the International Day of Non-Violence.