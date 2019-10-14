New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by lawyer and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay seeking a compulsory linking of social media accounts with Aadhaar. “Everything doesn’t need to come to Supreme Court. This issue is before the Madras High Court, you go there,” the SC bench was quoted by news agency ANI as saying to petitioner Ashwini Upadhyay.

Earlier, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) had clarified that the existing Aadhaar act does not support the linking of Aadhaar with holder’s social media accounts. The latest Aadhaar Act, however, allows Aadhaar linking only for government schemes or government-sanctioned subsidies, added the UIDAI. This clarification was sought by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) in view of an SC order.