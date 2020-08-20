New Delhi: Refusing to apologise for his tweets for which he was “held guilty of contempt of court” few days ago, lawyer Prashant Bhushan on Thursday told Supreme Court that he felt shocked and pained. “I do not ask for mercy. I do not appeal for magnanimity. I cheerfully submit to any punishment that court may impose,” Bhushan said quoting Mahatma Gandhi. Also Read - Prashant Bhushan Guilty of Contempt For His Tweets, Rules Supreme Court; Sentencing on August 20

The Supreme Court refused Prashant Bhushan's plea to defer the hearing on his sentence till his review petition against conviction for criminal contempt is filed and decided.

"I am pained to hear that I am held guilty of contempt of court. I am pained not because of would be sentencing, but I am grossly not being misunderstood. I believe that an open criticism is necessary to safeguard the democracy and its values.

“My tweets need to be seen as an attempt for working for the betterment of the institution. The tweets, I consider, were discharge of my highest duty. Apologising would also be dereliction of my duty,” Prashant Bhushan added.