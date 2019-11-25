New Delhi: A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Monday reserved its final order on the ongoing political situation in Maharashtra and will deliver its verdict in the case at 10:30 AM on Tuesday.

The proceedings in the court witnessed heated arguments between Congress-Sena, represented by Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal, on one side and Solicitor-General (S-G) Tushar Mehta and Mukul Rohatgi on the other side. While the S-G was representing the Centre, Rohatgi was appearing for the Maharashtra BJP.

The Sena-Congress-NCP combine urged the SC to order a floor test either today itself or for Tuesday, the Maharashtra BJP, on the other hand, argued that the apex court could not direct the Governor BS Koshyari to initiate the floor test within 24 hours and that the reasonable time to carry out a floor test was seven days.

Further, Rohatgi informed the court that Fadnavis approached the Governor with letter of support of 170 MLAs. Singhvi, meanwhile, countered this, saying that what was produced, in fact, was the letter of support for electing Ajit Pawar as the leader of NCP’s legislature party.

He then produced, what he called, an affidavit signed by 154 MLAs showing their support to the coalition.

Earlier, on Sunday, taking up the joint petition filed Saturday night by the Sena-NCP-Congress combine, the top court had asked S-G Mehta, to produce before it on Monday the letter of support submitted by Devendra Fadnavis to the Maharashtra Governor.

Additionally, the top court had also asked for the letter of the Maharashtra Governor inviting Fadnavis to form the government, to be produced before it.

The three parties, which until Friday night had all but officially sealed off their alliance, had rushed to the Supreme Court after Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, in a stunning development, were sworn-in as Chief Minister and deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra respectively early Saturday morning.