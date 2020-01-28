New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a plea filed by Nirbhaya case convict Mukesh Singh against the rejection of his mercy petition by President Ram Nath Kovind. The order will be delivered on Wednesday.

Mukesh had filed his mercy petition on January 14; it, was, however, rejected by the President just three days later.

‘Mukesh Singh was sexually assaulted in Tihar Jail’, his counsel Anjana Prakash alleged in the apex court during the hearing of his petition. A three-judge bench of the top court, comprising Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna was hearing the plea.

“You have to apply your mind at each and every step. You are playing with somebody’s life (on powers conferred to the President with regard to mercy plea)”, Anjana Prakash, stated while arguing before the top court,

Earlier on Monday, Mukesh, through his counsel, had sought an ‘urgent hearing’ on his plea. “If someone is going to be hanged, there is nothing more urgent than this. Execution case will be given priority,” the three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde had said.

The court had also dismissed the curative petition of another death row convict, Vinay Sharma.

The four convicts are scheduled to be held at 6 AM on February 1. Earlier, they were to be executed at 7 AM on January 22 but the execution was delayed on account of Mukesh’s mercy plea. According to prison rules, execution can only take place within 14 days of the President dismissing a mercy petition.