Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Sub-Classification Of SCs, STs For Reservations

The Supreme Court has reserved its verdict on whether a state government can create subclassifications within scheduled castes and scheduled tribes to provide reservations for admissions and public jobs.

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its verdict regarding the legal question of whether a state government can create sub-classifications inside scheduled castes and scheduled tribes in order to provide reservations for admissions and public jobs.

Highlights Of The Hearing

Attorney General R Venkataramani, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, and states represented by senior advocates presented their cases before a seven-judge constitution bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud in an attempt to review the 2004 ruling in E V Chinnaiah, which held that all SC communities—who for centuries had been subjected to discrimination, ostracism, and humiliation—represented a homogeneous class that could not be subdivided.

23 petitions are being heard by the bench, which also includes justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath, Bela M. Trivedi, Pankaj Mithal, Manoj Misra, and Satish Chandra Mishra. The lead case was filed by the Punjab government to overturn the 2010 Punjab and Haryana High Court ruling.

Rulings From Previous Cases

In the 2004 case of EV Chinnaiah vs. State of Andhra Pradesh, a five-judge constitution bench ruling held that SCs and STs are homogeneous groups and that states cannot further sub-classify them to provide quota inside quota for more deprived and weaker castes within these groups. The apex court is currently considering references to revisit this ruling.

The judgement of EV Chinnaiah stated that any sub-classification’ of the Scheduled Castes would violate Article 14–right to equality–of the Constitution Of India. The 2004 verdict also stated that only Parliament, and not any state legislature can exclude castes deemed to be SC from the Presidential List under Article 341 of the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies)

