SC Reveals Govt Objection To Collegium Recommendation: ‘Gay…Posts Critical Of PM’

The three-member Supreme Court Collegium, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, had reiterated its recommendation dated November 11, 2021. (Representational Image: File Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of Indi (CJI) D Y Chandrachud emphasised the importance of free speech while reiterating its decision to appoint five advocates as High Court judges. One of the appointment included the decision to appoint Senior Advocate Saurabh Kirpal as a Judge of the Delhi High Court.

The five candidates included senior advocate Saurabh Kirpal for appointment as judge of the Delhi High Court; advocate Somasekhar Sundaresan as judge of the Bombay High Court; advocates Sakya Sen and Amitesh Banerjee as judges of the Calcutta High Court; advocate R John Sathyan for the Madras High Court, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The three-member Collegium, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, had reiterated its recommendation dated November 11, 2021. The SC collegium stressed that it needs to be processed expeditiously and said that Kirpal as a prospective candidate for judgeship, has not been surreptitious about his orientation.

The SC Collegium said Saurabh Kirpal possesses the competence, integrity and intellect and his appointment will add value to the Bench of the Delhi High Court and provide inclusion and diversity. The Collegium appreciated the conduct and behaviour of Kirpal and said, “It may have been advisable for the candidate not to speak to the Press in regard to the reasons which may have weighed in the recommendations of the Collegium being sent back for reconsideration.”

What the SC collegium said

“However, this aspect should not be considered as a negative feature, particularly since the name has remained pending for over five years. The overwhelmingly positive aspects of the candidature of Shri Saurabh Kirpal must, therefore, weigh in the balance,” the Collegium said, according to a report by news agency ANI.

“In this backdrop, the Collegium resolves to reiterate its recommendation dated November 11, 2021, for the appointment of Saurabh Kirpal as a Judge of the Delhi High Court which needs to be processed expeditiously,” the Collegium said.

The Collegium mentioned the letter of the Law Minister dated April 1 2021 which states that though “homosexuality stands de-criminalised in India, nonetheless same-sex marriage still remains bereft of recognition either in codified statutory law or uncodified personal law in India and the candidate’s “ardent involvement and passionate attachment to the cause of gay-rights” would not rule out the possibility of bias and prejudice.

“As regards the first objection, the two communications of R&AW do not reflect any apprehension in regard to the individual conduct or behaviour of the partner of Shri Saurabh Kirpal having a bearing on national security. There is no reason to pre-suppose that the partner of the candidate, who is a Swiss National, would be inimically disposed to our country since the country of his origin is a friendly nation,” SC Collegium clarified.

“Many persons in high positions including present and past holders of constitutional offices have and have had spouses who are foreign Nationals. Hence, as a matter of principle, there can be no objection to the candidature of SSaurabh Kirpal on the ground that his partner is a Foreign National,” SC collegium pointed.

“As regards the second objection, it needs to be noted that the decisions of the Constitution Bench of this Court have established the constitutional position that every individual is entitled to maintain their own dignity and individuality, based on sexual orientation,” SC Collegium said.

“The fact that Saurabh Kirpal has been open about his orientation is a matter which goes to his credit. As a prospective candidate for the judgeship, he has not been surreptitious about his orientation,” SC Collegium said.

In connection with the elevation of advocate Somasekhar Sundaresan as a judge of the Bombay High Court, the collegium said the government wanted it to reconsider his candidature since he expressed views on social media on matters pending before the courts.

Returning Sundaresan’s name, it said: “The manner in which the candidate has expressed his views does not justify the inference that he is a ‘highly biased opinionated person’ or that he has been ‘selectively critical on the social media on the important policies, initiatives and directions of the government.”

“All citizens have the right to free speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. Expression of views by a candidate does not disentitle him to hold a constitutional office so long as the person proposed for judgeship is a person of competence, merit and integrity.”