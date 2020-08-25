New Delhi: The Supreme Court bench hearing lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan’s contempt case on Tuesday requested Chief Justice SA Bobde to place the matter before an “appropriate bench”. The development comes a day after Bhushan refused to apologise for the comments he made that held him guilty of contempt. Also Read - Holding NEET 2020 in Gulf Countries Not Possible, Allow Students to Come Via Vande Bharat Flights, SC Tells Centre

The top court has listed the next hearing for September 10. Also Read - NEET, JEE Main 2020: Here’s a Look at Safety Protocols For Aspirants Amid COVID-19

Justice Arun Mishra, hearing the matter, said that the issue requires a lengthy hearing. “I am short of time. I am demitting office. This requires detailed hearing of four to five hours,” he said, placing the case before CJI for a transfer. Also Read - Prashant Bhushan Refuses to Apologise Before Supreme Court, Says 'Would be Contempt of Conscience'

Bhushan’s counsel Rajeev Dhawan had argued in court that the reference to corruption by judges is a question of conflict between the right to free speech and suo motu contempt of court. It should be examined before a constitution bench, he said.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan had on Monday refused to apologise as he submitted his supplementary reply before the apex court.

“I believe that the Supreme Court is the last bastion of hope for protection of fundamental rights,” Bhushan said.

“If I retract a statement before this court that I otherwise believe to be true or offer an insincere apology, that in my eyes would amount to contempt of my conscience and of an institution that I hold in highest esteem,” he added.

Last week, the Supreme Court had rejected his plea to defer the hearing on his sentence till his review petition against conviction for criminal contempt is filed and decided. The court gave him two days’ time to submit an “unconditional apology” and asked him to “reconsider” his statement.

Prashant Bhushan has been held guilty for making derogatory comments in two separate tweets that allegedly accused the last four Chief Justices of a role in the “destruction of democracy” during undeclared “emergency” for the last six years.

He also alleged that the “present Chief Justice” – SA Bobde – rode a bike in Nagpur “while keeping the apex court in lockdown and denying citizens their right to access to justice”.