New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday set aside a recent order of the Calcutta High Court imposing a complete ban on usage of firecrackers in West Bengal during upcoming festivities of Kali Puja, Diwali, Chatt Puja, Jagadhatri Puja, Guru Nanak's Birthday, Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve this year. "There cannot be complete ban on firecrackers. Strengthen mechanism to supervise and implement (Supreme Court's earlier directions)," the Court remarked.

A special vacation bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi said that the Supreme Court has already passed an order regulating use of firecrackers which use polluting materials and there cannot be a blanket ban on firecrackers.