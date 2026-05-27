Big setback for opposition as Supreme Court upholds Election Commission’s power to conduct S.I.R exercise

What can be termed as a major setback for the opposition parties, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Election Commission's power to conduct the S.I.R. exercise.

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Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: What can be termed as a major setback for the opposition parties, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Election Commission’s power to conduct the S.I.R. exercise. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi pronounced the judgment in the writ petitions, which challenged the notification issued by the ECI in June last year to conduct SIR in Bihar.

The judgment pronounced by CJI Surya Kant held : “When the statute itself authorises a special revision at any time, for reasons to be recorded and in such manner as the Election Commission may deem fit, the impugned exercise cannot be invalidated merely because it does not conform in every respect to the ordinary modalities contemplated for routine revision. In our considered opinion, the impugned SIR does not supplant the Representation of the People Act and the Rules. Rather, it breathes life into the constitutional mandate under Article 324 within the precise statutory contours provided by Section 21(3). Therefore, it cannot be said that the Commission has acted in excess of its statutory powers.”

During the hearing, the Supreme Court observed that the object sought to be achieved by the SIR bore a direct nexus with the constitutional goal of ensuring free and fair elections. The top court also noted that such elections did not rest merely on the mechanics of polling but fundamentally depended on the integrity, accuracy, and credibility of the electoral rolls, which formed the foundation of the democratic process.

It further observed that the reasons recorded by the Election Commission, including the passage of more than four decades since the last intensive revision, large-scale additions and deletions over the years, and rapid urbanisation and migration leading to the possibility of duplication and inaccuracies in the electoral rolls, were clearly aimed at preserving that foundational integrity.