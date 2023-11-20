Supreme Court Slams Centre’s ‘Pick and Choose’ Approach in Judicial Appointments; Details Here

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday expressed disapproval of the central government’s selective approach to appointing and transferring judges in the higher judiciary. The bench stated that the government’s “pick and choose” approach “doesn’t send a good signal.” The court also refused to grant the request made by Attorney General Venkataramani, the central government’s top law officer, to defer the hearing for a week, as per a news report carried by IANS.

“You have issued transfer orders for five (High Court) judges. But for six others, you have not issued them,” a bench headed by Justice S.K. Kaul told Attorney General (AG) R. Venkataramani.

“This does not send a good signal if you ‘pick and choose’ transfers recommended by the Collegium. Don’t do selective transfers. It creates its own dynamics,” it said, adding that a total of six transfers recommended by Collegium are yet to be notified, and the same is “something not acceptable”.

Further, the apex court said that a total of 13 names are pending with the Centre and five names are pending despite the reiteration by the Collegium.

“Out of recently recommended names, eight candidates have not been cleared and appointed. Some of these people are senior to others who have been appointed,” it recorded in its order, adding that there are five older recommended candidates where neither of the names have come back with any comment or there has been any progress.

The Supreme Court said that if a candidate does not know what seniority they will have on becoming a judge, it becomes difficult to persuade other eligible and deserving candidates. In relation to reiterated names, AG Venkataramani said that “progress has been made”.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing on the petitioners’ behalf, said that a mandamus must be issued to the Centre for clearing the names reiterated by Collegium within a period of 24 hours. The matter will not be taken up for hearing on December 5.

In the previous hearing, the top court had warned the Centre of “an unpalatable order” if it delays and continues to have the selective ‘pick and choose’ approach in notifying the appointment or transfer of judges after recommendations were forwarded by the Collegium. It had said that selective appointments as the delays create huge anomalies in the system and disturbs inter-se seniority.

On September 26, the top court said that it would closely monitor the issue of Collegium recommendations stuck with the Centre. Earlier in February, the Supreme Court warned the Centre over the delay, saying it may result in both administrative and judicial actions that may not be palatable.

“Don’t make us take a stand, which will be very uncomfortable,” it said.

(With inputs from agencies)

