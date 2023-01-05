‘Thousands Cannot Be Uprooted Overnight’: Supreme Court Stays Demolition Of Houses In Uttarakhand’s Haldwani

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the demolition of thousands of home from railway land in Uttarakhand's Haldwani, saying people "cannot be uprooted overnight".

Additional Restrictions Cannot Be Imposed On Freedom Of Speech of Ministers, MPs/ MLAs: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the eviction drive from railway land in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani. The apex court stayed the Uttarakhand High Court’s decision directing authorities to remove encroachments from railway land in Uttarakhand’s Haldwani. In its order issued on Thursday, the Supreme Court said that “50,000 people can’t be uprooted overnight”.

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Uttarakhand government and India Railways on the pleas challenging the Uttarakhand High Court’s decision ordering the State authorities to remove encroachments from railway land in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area. The Apex Court has barred any new construction or development on the land. The case has now been listed for its next hearing on February 7.

Earlier on January 4, Advocate Prashant Bhushan mentioned the plea before the top court saying, more than 5,000 houses in Haldwani are being demolished.

The Uttarakhand High Court had on December 20 ordered the removal of encroachments from railway land in the Banbhoolpura area of Haldwani after giving notice to the residents one week in advance.

Led by Congress MLA from Haldwani, Sumit Hridayesh, residents of the area approached the Supreme Court on Monday challenging the High Court’s order.

A total of 4,365 encroachments will be removed from the area. Those facing eviction have been living on the land for many decades.

Residents have been protesting against the removal of encroachments from railway land in compliance with a High Court order.