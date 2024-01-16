BREAKING: Supreme Court Stays HC Order Appointing Commissioner To Inspect Shahi Eidgah Masjid

Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed Allahabad High Court order appointing commissioner to inspect the mosque in connection with Mathura's Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute case.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has recently stayed the order of the Allahabad High Court appointing a commissioner to inspect the mosque in connection with the Mathura’s Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute. This decision has brought relief to both the parties involved in the dispute. The dispute revolves around the claim made by the Hindu community that the Shahi Idgah Masjid was built on the site believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna. The Muslim community, on the other hand, has been using the mosque for prayers for several decades.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta passed the interim order while issuing notice on a special leave petition filed by the mosque committee against a December 14 order of the Allahabad High Court by which it had allowed an application for the appointment of a court commissioner to inspect the mosque.

