New Delhi: In a big blow to the Narendra Modi-led government, the Supreme Court on Tuesday suspended the implementation of three contentious farms laws, that have triggered massive protests by scores of farmers at Delhi borders. A three-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde also asserted that a four-member committee of agriculturist will be formed to hold talks between the Centre and the farmers.

The SC-appointed panel will comprise HS Mann, Pramod Kumar Joshi, Ashok Gulati and Anil Dhanwant.

"We are trying to solve the problem in the best way. One of the powers we have is to suspend the legislation," Chief Justice SA Bobde said while hearing a batch of petitions against the constitutional validity of three farm laws, along with the plea to remove protesting farmers.

Here Are The Highlights:

1. We’re concerned about the validity of the laws and also about protecting the life and property of citizens affected by protests. We are trying to solve the problem in accordance with the powers we have. One of the powers we’ve is to suspend the legislation and make a committee, the CJI asserted.

2. This committee will be for us. All of you people who are expected to solve the issue will go before this committee. It will not pass an order or punish you, it will only submit a report to us, the Chief Justice told farmers.

3. We are forming a committee so that we have a clearer picture. We don’t want to hear arguments that farmers will not go to the committee. We are looking to solve the problem. If you (farmers) want to agitate indefinitely, you can do so, said CJI.

4.The committee is part of the judicial process in this case. We are planning to suspend the laws but not indefinitely, Bobde stated.

5. We will say in the order that farmers may apply for permission to the Delhi Police Commissioner for protests at Ramlila Maidan or other locations, the court said.

6. The CJI also reprimanded advocate ML Sharma as he said farmers would not participate in the committee as Prime Minister Narendra Modi had refused to talk to them.

7. “We cannot ask the PM anything, he is not a party before us,” said the Chief Justice.

8. Senior advocate Harish Salve appearing for one of the petitioners says staying implementation of the laws shouldn’t be seen as a political victory. It should be seen as a serious examination of concerns expressed over the legislations, he added.

9. There is an application before us that says that there is a banned organisation that is helping this protest. Can the Attorney-General accept or deny it? asked the Chief Justice.