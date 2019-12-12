New Delhi: The Supreme Court is slated to begin an in-chamber review on the petitions filed against the Ayodhya verdict on Thursday, i.e., December 12. The review petitions seek to re-examine Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict delivered on November 9.

As per the apex court’s order, Hindus were granted the disputed Janmabhoomi-Babri site for building a Ram temple and Muslims were allotted an equivalent five-acre land elsewhere in Ayodhya to build a mosque.

Here’s All You Need to Know About The In-chamber Review Petitions Filed Against Ayodhya Verdict:

1) The new five-judge bench is headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde and comprises Justices Ashok Bhushan, S.A. Nazeer, D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjiv Khanna. Justice Khanna is the new judge on the bench who has replaced retired Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

2) The in-chamber review will begin at 1:40 p.m. A total of 18 review petitions have been filed in the apex court in connection with its November 9 judgement. The bulk comprises review pleas from Muslim parties expressing discontent with the judgement.

3) On Wednesday, the Nirmohi Akhara had filed a review seeking clarification on its role and extent of representation of Nirmohi Akhara in the trust directed to be created through the apex court judgement. “It is submitted the role of Nirmohi Akhara has not been spelt out with specificity which is necessary to rule out ambiguity and future disputes,” said the Akhara in its review plea.

4) The Akhara contends that the extent of its role is not spelt out in the direction and is instead left to the central government. The Akhara also sought restoration of its other temples.

(With agency inputs)