New Delhi: At a time when a number of ministers from the Centre are visiting Jammu and Kashmir post the abrogation of Article 370, Supreme Court on Thursday will continue hearing petitions that challenged the revocation of Article 30.

The development comes as the apex court’s five-judge Constitution Bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana on Wednesday started hearing the petitions with regard to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Supreme Court will tomorrow continue hearing various pleas challenging the Abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which effectively removed the special status granted to Jammu & Kashmir.

These petitions were filed after the Central government on August 5 last year scrapped Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The pleas were filed by individuals, lawyers, activists and political parties like National Conference, Sajjad Lone-led J&K Peoples Conference and CPI (M) leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami.

Besides, another plea was also filed by a group of former defence officers and bureaucrats such as professor Radha Kumar, ex-member of Home Ministry’s Group of Interlocutors for J&K (2010-11), former J&K cadre IAS officer Hindal Haidar Tyabji, Air Vice Marshal (retd) Kapil Kak, Major Gen. (retd) Ashok Kumar Mehta, ex-Punjab-cadre IAS officer Amitabha Pande and ex-Kerala-cadre IAS officer Gopal Pillai.

The top court bench had on November 14 declined to pass any interim order on the pleas saying it might lead to delay in the matter and the apex court would settle all the issues at one go after hearing all the parties.

While hearing the case, the apex court asked the parties to prepare a common compilation of all the documents so that hearing of the matter becomes easier.

Prior to this, the top court had also asked the Centre to respond to fresh petitions which have raised issues related to abrogation of the provisions of Article 370.