New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its judgement on the appeal filed by senior Congress leader P Chidambaram against Delhi High Court order on quashing his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media case.

In addition, the court extended his interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the same case by September 5.

The former Union minister offered before the bench to remain in the custody of CBI till Monday. The court refused to comment on it after solicitor general Tushar Mehta said that extension of remand can only be done before the CBI court.

The bench also directed the ED to place before it in a sealed cover the material which the probe agency wanted to produce for the court’s perusal.

With PTI inputs