New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing in connection to the pleas challenging Centre’s farm laws to January 11 (Monday) while noting that “we understand the farmers’ situation”. Farmers have been protesting relentlessly at Delhi borders against the contentious agriculture laws undeterred by the harsh winter and rains. Also Read - Undeterred by Cold Weather, Rains, Protesting Farmers Threaten to Intensify Stir Further

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde, which observed that there is no improvement on the ground regarding farmers’ protests, was told by the Centre that healthy discussions are going on between the government and farmers over these issues. Also Read - Farmers to Take Out Tractor March on Jan 7, 'Desh Jagran Abhiyan' From Tomorrow For 2 Weeks

“We understand the situation and encourage consultation. We can adjourn the matters on Monday (January 11) if you submit the same due to the ongoing consultation process,” the bench said. Also Read - Women Receive Training To Drive Tractors As Farmers Set To Take Out Rally Against Farm Bills on Republic Day

Meanwhile, the city woke up this morning to the rumble of thunder and the sound of hailstones hitting rooftops and windows as it received rainfall for the fourth consecutive day.

Protesting farmers were set to take out a tractor rally but they deferred it from January 6 to January 7 due to a bad weather forecast.

The deadlock continues as the seventh round of talks between the Centre and farmer unions remain inconclusive. The farmer groups remain put on their demand for the repeal of the three new laws, while the government lists out various benefits of the new Acts.

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and some other parts of the country have been camping at several Delhi border points since November 28, demanding a repeal of the farm laws, a legal guarantee on minimum support price for their crops and other two issues.