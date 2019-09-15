New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday will hear a plea filed by veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad seeking permission to visit his family members and relatives in the Valley. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister had tried to visit the state twice after the Centre’s decision to abrogate Article 370 (which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir) but was sent back from the airport by the authorities.
“The petition is in my personal capacity, as a resident and as a Member of Parliament from Jammu & Kashmir. I would like to know the plight of those lakhs of people, it is on humanitarian basis, nothing to do with politics,” Azad told reporters on Sunday.
Besides, the pleas of CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury, Rajya Sabha MP and MDMK founder Vaiko, Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference party led by Sajjad Lone, Child right activists Enakshi Ganguly and Professor Shanta Sinha Kashmir Times editor Anuradha Bhasin are also listed for hearing before the apex court. These petitions deal with various issues, including relaxation of movement in Jammu and Kashmir.
The petitions will be heard by a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer.
Notably, Yechury has sought a nod from the top court to visit his ailing party colleague Mohammed Yousuf Tarigami. Last week, the SC had allowed him to pay a visit to Tarigami but with certain conditions and had granted him liberty to file a report on his return.
Meanwhile, Rajya Saba MP Vaiko, in his plea has sought a direction to the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir to produce former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, allegedly under detention following the abrogation of Article 370, before the court.
He has asserted that authorities should allow Abdullah to attend a “peaceful and democratic” annual conference, being organised in Chennai on September 15, on the occasion of the birthday of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C N Annadurai.
Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference party led by Sajjad Lone has also challenged the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 and the validity of the state Re-organization Bill. Child right activists Enakshi Ganguly and Professor Shanta Sinha have filed a plea against the alleged illegal detention of children in Jammu and Kashmir since the revocation of special status.