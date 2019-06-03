New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape and murder case today after it had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) nearly a month ago to complete the investigation and file a status report.

The apex court had set the date of next hearing on May 6 when it had asked the CBI to complete the probe into the murder case of 11 girls staying at the shelter home in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur.

Reportedly, a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta had said that the matter would be heard by a vacation bench on June 3 keeping in view the urgency of the case.

According to news agency PTI, the Attorney General K K Venugopal who appeared for the CBI told the court that 11 girls are alleged to have been murdered in the Muzaffarpur shelter home and the agency also recovered a bundle of bones from a burial ground.

Venugopal had reportedly also said that the CBI would not be able to conclude its investigations till June 3.

BIZZARE REVELATIONS

In a major breakthrough in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, the CBI on May 3 had informed the Supreme Court that 11 girls were allegedly murdered by key accused Brajesh Thakur and his accomplices. The probe agency told the apex court that it has recovered a bundle of bones from an alleged burial ground.

“During investigations, from the statement of victims recorded by investigation officers (IOs) and NIMHANS team, names of 11 girls emerged, who were said to be allegedly murdered by the accused Brajesh Thakur and his accomplices”, said the CBI in the affidavit. Notably, Thakur is already an accused in the rape and sexual abuse of children in his shelter home in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar.

On scrutiny of details of these 11 girls, it was revealed that there were a total of 35 girls with identical/similar names who were at one time or the other stayed at the Balika Grih (girls’ home), Muzaffarpur. The physical existence of these girls and their location were verified and duly reported to the apex court in a status report,” the CBI said to SC.

