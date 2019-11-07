New Delhi: The Supreme Court is slated to hear a plea against Delhi government’s odd-even road rationing scheme on Friday, i.e., November 7, stated news agency PTI.

The petition was filed by a Noida-based advocate who lambasted at the road-rationing scheme for being arbitrary. Pointing out at the contrary nature of the scheme’s statutory provisions, the petitioner said that the odd-even scheme is only a ‘political and vote bank gimmick’. Besides, he also said that the Delhi government’s November 1 notification on the scheme is a clear violation of fundamental rights for not allowing citizens to practice any profession, occupation, trade or business and move freely throughout the country.

According to news agency PTI, the plea read: “The odd-even vehicle scheme violates the fundamental rights of residents of Delhi and adjoining states who daily commute in/out of Delhi in their four-wheeled vehicles to do their jobs/business to earn their livelihood and is ultra vires Article 19(1)(g) of the Constitution of India.”

When the odd-even rule was practised in the national capital city in the past, it did nothing to bring down Delhi’s pollution levels, stated the plea in reference to three data sources on Delhi’s air quality, including those by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

Notably, this road-rationing scheme was introduced again on November 4 and would continue to be applicable till November 15.

Under the scheme, four-wheelers with registration numbers ending with odd digits will ply on odd dates and those ending with even digits will ply on even dates. Slamming this rule, the plea stated that two-wheelers cause more pollution in comparison to cars.

Besides, four-wheelers driven by women are exempted from the odd-even scheme, provided there are no men in the vehicle. Thus the plea pointed out at this gender discrimination.

Apparantly, there exists a strong nexus between stubble-burning framers, political parties, air purifier companies and mask-making companies, claimed the plea, as per news agency PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)