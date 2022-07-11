New Delhi: Supreme Court bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna will hear the plea of Alt-news co-founder Mohd Zubair on Tuesday. The plea challenges UP High Court’s order refusing to quash the FIR registered against him by the UP police. Mohammed Zubair was on the night of 27 June sent to one-day police remand after being arrested for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community. Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha was also present with Mohammed Zubair.Also Read - Viral Video: 27 Passengers Found Traveling in An Over-Speeding Auto, UP Police Stunned | Watch

Mohammed Zubair was booked under sections 153A (promotion of enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language) and 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Delhi Police said.

According to Delhi Police, a complaint was received against the co-founder through Twitter regarding a tweet by Zubair. He was called for questioning today after which the IFSO unit of the Delhi Police Special Cell arrested Zubair, police said.

Fact-checker Mohammed Zubair was on 8 July granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in the UP hate speech case though he remained in Delhi Police custody. The top court further issued notice to the UP Police on his plea challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order refusing to quash FIR registered for a tweet in which he allegedly called three Hindu seers “hate mongers”.