SC to hear plea seeking contempt action over alleged violation of October 9: Reports

The Supreme Court will convene a special sitting on Sunday, October 11, to hear a contempt petition filed by Shailendra Mani Tripathi against Union home secretary Govind Mohan, alleging non-compliance with its October 9 directions on public transport restrictions in Delhi ahead of the CJP protest, reports said.
A special Bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the matter, said a Bar and Bench report. The plea alleges that authorities failed to comply with the court’s directions concerning the Delhi protests.
This is a developing story.
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