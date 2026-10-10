SC to hear plea seeking contempt action over alleged violation of October 9: Reports

The Supreme court is set to hear a plea seeking a hearing on contempt petition with October 9 directions on public transport restrictions in Delhi.

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Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on Sunday. File image

The Supreme Court will convene a special sitting on Sunday, October 11, to hear a contempt petition filed by Shailendra Mani Tripathi against Union home secretary Govind Mohan, alleging non-compliance with its October 9 directions on public transport restrictions in Delhi ahead of the CJP protest, reports said.

A special Bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the matter, said a Bar and Bench report. The plea alleges that authorities failed to comply with the court’s directions concerning the Delhi protests.

This is a developing story.