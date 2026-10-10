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SC to hear plea seeking contempt action over alleged violation of October 9: Reports

The Supreme court is set to hear a plea seeking a hearing on contempt petition with October 9 directions on public transport restrictions in Delhi.

Written by: Hritika Mitra
Published: October 10, 2026, 8:35 PM IST
SC to hear plea seeking contempt action over alleged violation of October 9: Reports
Supreme Court is set to hear a plea on Sunday. File image

The Supreme Court will convene a special sitting on Sunday, October 11, to hear a contempt petition filed by Shailendra Mani Tripathi against Union home secretary Govind Mohan, alleging non-compliance with its October 9 directions on public transport restrictions in Delhi ahead of the CJP protest, reports said.

A special Bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana will hear the matter, said a Bar and Bench report. The plea alleges that authorities failed to comply with the court’s directions concerning the Delhi protests.

Read more: 'Can't put a complete ban on Delhi Metro, trains': SC asks Centre, Delhi Police to lift curbs

This is a developing story.

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About the Author

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra

Hritika Mitra is a Senior Sub-Editor at India.com. In her four years-long career, she has covered events ranging from the Iran-Israel War, the 2024 US presidential election, and the Russia-Ukraine War ... Read More

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