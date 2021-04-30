Supreme Court on Friday said that the suo moto case relating to oxygen supply, drug supply, and various other policies in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic, will be heard next on May 10. Earlier today, Also Read - Tested Positive For COVID-19? Fluctuations in Blood Glucose Common For People With Diabetes

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus in the national capital, the Supreme Court on Friday told the Arvind Kejriwal government that there must not be any politics on the matter of the COVID-19 pandemic which has put citizens' lives at stake.

"We want to send a message to the Delhi government that it must take the approach of cooperation. Please send message to the highest level that at extreme times, there should not be any political bickering. Politics is for the time of elections. Now the citizens' lives are at stake. We want cooperation," a Supreme Court Bench said today, according to NDTV.

It also appreciated the work done by government officials to mitigate the effects of the unfolding crisis.