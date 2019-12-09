New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday will hear a bunch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the revocation of Article 370 which had accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

A five-judge bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana, and comprising Justices S K Kaul, R Subhash Reddy, BR Gavai and Surya Kant will hear the pleas which were filed by National Conference, Sajjad Lone-led J&K Peoples Conference and CPI (M) leader Mohd Yousuf Tarigami.

On December 5, the apex court agreed to hear an application seeking the live streaming, recording or transcription of proceedings on the pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370.

The development comes after the top court had in November said it would hear all the pleas related to Article 370.

Earlier, the top court had put restrictions on hearing the plea challenging the revocation of Article 370. The top court had also said that it would hear only two pleas.

Apart from two pleas, a number of other pleas have also been pending at the top court which were filed by bureaucrat-turned-politician Shah Faesal, students leader Shehla Rashid, and there was another plea filed by a group of former bureaucrats and defence officers challenging the Centre’s decision.

