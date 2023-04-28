Home

News

India

Supreme Court To Hear Wrestlers’ Sexual Harassment Plea Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Today

Supreme Court To Hear Wrestlers’ Sexual Harassment Plea Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Today

On Sunday, April 16, the wrestlers had resumed protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against the BJP MP. In the top court, they contended that despite filing complaints the Delhi Police has failed to register the FIR.

Supreme Court To Hear Wrestlers' Sexual Harassment Plea Against WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Today

New Delhi: India’s Supreme Court will hear on Friday the plea of wrestlers related to the sexual harassment matter against the Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Earlier this week, the court had issued notices to Delhi Police and others on the pleas by seven women wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat seeking registration of an FIR against WFI chief over allegations of sexual harassment, saying the matter is ‘serious’ and requires its consideration.

You may like to read

On Sunday, April 16, the wrestlers had resumed protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the BJP MP. In the top court, they contended that despite filing complaints the Delhi Police has failed to register the FIR.

After wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya started the protest, the sports ministry headed by Union Minister Anurag Thakur had in January this year set up an oversight committee after the matter came into the spotlight.

The wrestlers have demanded that the Union Government should make the findings of the five-membered oversight committee public.

The wrestlers said that after being “sexually, emotionally, mentally, and physically” exploited allegedly by Brij Bhushan and his close aides on numerous occasions, they have mustered the courage to raise their voices against such acts and sat on protest at Jantar Mantar seeking appropriate action against the perpetrators.

The BJP MP and WFI chief Brij Bhushan meanwhile released a personalised video saying he would rather “embrace death” than living a “helpless” life.

“Friends, the day I introspect on what I gained or lost, and feel that I no longer have the strength to fight; the day I feel helpless, I would wish for death as I won’t be living a life like that. Instead of living such a life, I would wish that death takes me in its embrace,” Brij Bhushan said in the video.

However, PT Usha, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president said that the wrestlers should have approached the body earlier instead of taking to the streets against the WFI chief. PT Usha was recently nominated to Rajya Sabha by the BJP government.

Several people have criticised PT Usha over her statement. Olympian wrestler Bajrang Punia said, “PT Usha has been our icon. We felt hurt by what she said. I want to ask her – when her academy was being demolished and she had raised her concerns on social media, then was that not tarnishing India’s image?”

“Dear @PTUshaOfficial, it is does not become you to disparage the justified protests of your fellow sportspersons in the face of repeated & wanton sexual harassment. Their standing up for their rights does not “tarnish the image of the nation”. Ignoring their concerns — instead of hearing them out, investigating them & taking just action — does,” said Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Twitter.

Olympics Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has extended his support to the wrestlers. He has asked authorities to take action quickly.

“It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What’s happening should never happen.

“This is a sensitive issue and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served,” Chopra wrote on Twitter.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.