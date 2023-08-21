Home

New Guidelines Will Be Issued For Summoning Of Govt Officers, To Be Followed By All Courts: Supreme Court

Supreme Court has said on Monday that it will issue special guidelines with respect to summoning of government officers and those shall be followed by Courts across the country. This is for all the government officers involved in cases relating to the government.

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court said on Monday that it will issue special guidelines with respect to summoning of government officers and those shall be followed by courts across the country. This is for all the government officers involved in cases relating to the government. A bench comprising of CJI DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Misra has said that these different set of guidelines will be followed when the personal presence of government officials is required.

Supreme Court To Lay Down Guidelines For Summoning Of Govt Officers

The bench has said that they will lay down some guidelines for the summoning of government officers and there must be a clear bifurcation of the matters that are pending and the ones where the adjudication is complete. The Supreme Court bench said that for pending cases, it is not required to summon the government officers but once the adjudication is done, contempt steps in.

The apex court spoke about new guidelines while listening to case related to summoning of two government officials for contempt of court, by the Allahabad High Court. The Supreme Court heard the two parties for a while and then reserved its order in this case; the bench also remarked that they will close this for orders in the draft SOP Case.

SOP Drafted By Central Government For Summoning Of Government Officials

Some time ago, a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) was drafted and submitted by the Central government which comprised of suggestions that the Courts could follow while summoning government officials. According to the SOP, it was suggested that summoning of government officials should not be a routine, it should only be done in exceptional cases. It was also suggested that while summoning government officers, Courts should practice restraint and the cases here include writs, PILs and contempt cases.

With respect to Contempt of Court proceedings, the SOP said that such cases against officials can only lie for matters with enforceable orders, not the ones in executive domain. If the action in question is not willful, according to SOP, contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated.

It has been alleged that prayers for review by government are not entertained before initiation of contempt of court proceedings and this should change now; it is also suggested that judges must not sit on contempt proceedings that are related to their own orders and should avoid commenting on the dress/social background of government officials.

