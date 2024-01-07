Home

News

Supreme Court To Pronounce Final Verdict In Bilkis Bano Case Regarding Convicts’ Remission TOMORROW

Supreme Court To Pronounce Final Verdict In Bilkis Bano Case Regarding Convicts’ Remission TOMORROW

Supreme Court of India is set to pronounce its final judgement in the Bilkis Bano Convicts' Remission Case tomorrow, January 8, 2024. Know all about it..

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India is set to pronounce its final verdict in the Bilkis Bano Case tomorrow, January 8, 2024, regarding the remission of the convicts. The judgement in this case was reserved on October 12, 2023 by a bench of Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan after they heard the arguments for 11 days; multiple petitions were filed including one by Bilkis Bano herself. Itwas during the Gujarat Riots in 2002 that Bilkis Bano was gang-raped while she was pregnant and seven of her family members were brutally murdered; the 11 convicts in this case were granted remission on August 15, 2022.

Trending Now

Supreme Court Verdict In Bilkis Bano Case Tomorrow

As mentioned earlier, the Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on Monday its verdict on the petitions challenging the remission granted to 11 convicts in the case of the gang rape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of seven of her family members during the 2002 Gujarat riots. A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan had on October 12 last year reserved its verdict after an 11-day hearing on the petitions, including the one filed by Ms Bano. While reserving the judgment, the Supreme Court had directed the Centre and the Gujarat government to submit by October 16 the original records related to the remission of sentence of the 11 convicts.

You may like to read

Court Arguments During Hearing Of Case

While hearing the matter in September last year, the top court had asked whether convicts have a fundamental right to seek remission. During the earlier arguments, the court had observed that state governments should not be selective in granting remission to convicts and the opportunity to reform and reintegrate with society should extend to every prisoner. Besides the petition filed by Ms Bano contesting the remission granted to them by the Gujarat government, several other PILs, including one by CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali, independent journalist Revati Laul and former vice-chancellor of Lucknow University Roop Rekha Verma, have challenged the relief. TMC leader Mahua Moitra has also filed a PIL against the remission and their premature release.

What Happened To Bilkis Bano?

Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing the horror of the communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train-burning incident. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed in the riots. All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on August 15, 2022.

The remission of the convicts in this case received a lot of backlash from the people of the country and even when it happened, the case had shook the entire nation. The SC Judgement in this case will be a significant one and all eyes are on the top court, to see what it decides.

(Inputs from PTI)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.