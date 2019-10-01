New Delhi: The Supreme Court will on Friday pronounce its verdict on the review petition filed by the Centre against the apex court’s March 2018 judgment diluting various stringent provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

The Centre had filed a review petition after the SC judgment led to violent nation-wide protests by various SC/ST organisations on April 2, 2018.

A three-judge SC bench will pass the judgment after reserving its order on the review petition, on September 18. Earlier, a two-judge bench had referred the review plea to the larger bench for hearing in the case. On January 30, the apex court refused to stay amendments to the SC/ST Act that restored the ‘no anticipatory bail’ provision.

Pronouncing its order in March 2018, the SC had said that there had been instances of serious misuse of the Act by ‘vested interests.’ Observing that on several occasions the Act was used to harass innocent citizens or the prevent government officials from performing their duties, the top court had ruled that there would be no immediate arrest on any complaint filed under the law.

It also laid down safeguards like allowing anticipatory bail and probing if a case was made out under the Act, before registration of the FIR.

The Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, better known as the SC/ST Act, is an Act of the Parliament enacted to prevent atrocities against scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.